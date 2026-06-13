Trump: We are finalizing the Iran deal on June 14 and opening the Strait of Hormuz immediately

President Donald Trump said that the US-Iran agreement is scheduled to be finalized on June 14 and will lead to the complete unblocking of the Strait of Hormuz.

“The agreement is scheduled for tomorrow and immediately after it is signed, the Strait of Hormuz will be open to everyone. Our relationship with Iran is very different, better than previous administrations“, Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He said that the US will address the issue of acquiring and disposing of Iranian enriched uranium “at the right time”. He did not specify how soon after the deal is made that this would happen.

“At the appropriate time, when things calm down, we will go out there and dig up the nuclear dust buried deep under those mighty granite mountains, thanks to our wonderful B-2 bombers and their brilliant pilots, and destroy it, whether in Iran or in the United States,“ Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The United States looks forward to continued cooperation with Iran and all countries in the Middle East, but stands ready to take action if they refuse.

“We look forward to working with Iran and the entire Middle East in the distant future. We hope this process will be quick, easy and smooth. If not, we have a final alternative that I hope we never have to use again!“ Trump wrote on Truth Social.