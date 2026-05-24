Israel ready for immediate military action against Iran

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is ready to resume “intensive combat operations“ against Iran “immediately“ and will maintain combat readiness “as long as necessary”, said Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, quoted by the IDF spokesman's office.

“The IDF continues to monitor regional developments and is ready to immediately resume intensive combat operations and further weaken the Iranian terrorist regime and its capabilities. We will maintain readiness and operational flexibility for as long as necessary”, the statement said.

He added that the IDF continues to strike Hezbollah forces on all fronts. “Today I approved plans to continue combat operations in the north; "We are determined to intensify the attack on Hezbollah in all its terrorist systems," Zamir said.

According to the Chief of General Staff, the IDF's mission is to thwart the Lebanese group's plans and destroy its infrastructure in order to "serve as a frontline defense for the northern communities." According to Zamir, the damage to Hezbollah is being inflicted systematically: the strikes continue and the infrastructure is being destroyed.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, for his part, wrote on the social network X that he had a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump regarding the memorandum of understanding with Iran. According to him, “Trump has confirmed Israel's right to defend itself from threats on all fronts, including in Lebanon“.

The armed conflict between Israel and Hezbollah began in 2024. As part of a joint military operation with the United States against Iran, Israel also continued military operations against the Lebanese group. Hezbollah is an ally of Iran.

During the war in the Middle East, however, Lebanon and Israel declared a ceasefire, which came into effect on April 17. It was initially announced for 10 days, but later, in mid-May, State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott announced that the parties had agreed to extend the ceasefire by 45 days.

“On May 14 and 15, the United States hosted two days of very productive talks between Israel and Lebanon. The ceasefire announced on April 16 will be extended for 45 days to ensure continued progress,“ State Department spokesman X. wrote on social media.

According to him, the United States hopes that these discussions will lead to “lasting peace, mutual recognition of sovereignty and territorial integrity, and genuine security along their shared border“.