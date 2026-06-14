Hegseth: We Rightly Kicked Anthropic Out of Pentagon Building

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said that the technology company Anthropic was rightly “kicked“ out of the building forever.

“Three months ago, the Department of Defense kicked AnthropicAI out of our building forever. Every day that passes shows that it was the right move“, Secretary of Defense H. wrote on social media.

In March, the Pentagon added Anthropic to its list of companies posing a risk to the US supply chain. The conflict between the US government and Anthropic stems from disagreements over the military's use of artificial intelligence. The company insists on following the restrictions outlined in its user policies, including a ban on using AI for mass surveillance of American citizens and in lethal autonomous weapons systems.

The Pentagon disagreed with these restrictions. Deputy Secretary of Defense Emil Michael accused Anthropic's management of trying to impose its terms on the military and endanger national security.

Later, US President Donald Trump ordered a ban on federal agencies from using Anthropic's developments in the field of artificial intelligence, stating that outside influence on the Pentagon's activities is unacceptable, calling the company's position an attempt to pressure the government.

Anthropic filed a lawsuit against the Department of War, challenging its inclusion on the list of companies associated with national security risks, and demanding that this designation be revoked and applied to federal agencies.

Earlier this week, Anthropic released a statement that the US government had ordered it to restrict access to its most advanced artificial intelligence models, Fable 5 and Mythos 5, to all foreign users who are not US citizens. The company announced that it had complied with the requirement and disabled access for this category of users.

The restrictions apply to foreign nationals both outside and inside the United States, including Anthropic's own employees abroad.

In a statement, the company said that access to other Anthropic models remains and that measures have been taken to comply with government directives.