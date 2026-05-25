The New York Times: US, Iran Reach Agreement in Principle to Open Strait of Hormuz

The US and Iran have reached an agreement in principle to open the Strait of Hormuz, the New York Times reports.

“The United States and Iran have reached an agreement in principle that envisages the opening of the Strait of Hormuz“, the article says.



The publication emphasizes that the details of the agreement are unclear, since it is not yet known how quickly shipping traffic through the waters will be restored.

It is also not clear whether this agreement implies maintaining Iran's control over the strait. As Axios reported yesterday, Washington and Tehran may soon sign a 60-day memorandum of understanding with the option of extension by mutual consent. It envisages the continuation of the ceasefire. It was also expected that the United States would lift the blockade of Iranian ports. In addition, the document includes a commitment by Tehran not to develop nuclear weapons.

It is reported that the Strait of Hormuz will be opened toll-free within two months and Iran will agree to clear the route of mines. American troops stationed in the Middle East will remain there until the final deal is finalized.

In addition, the White House will lift some sanctions, which will allow Tehran to sell oil freely. The United States is also ready to discuss unfreezing Iranian assets within 60 days of the adoption of the final agreement. On Saturday, Trump announced that the agreements are almost completely finalized. He said that the parties continue to discuss the details and will announce them soon.