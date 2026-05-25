The countries of the European Union are gradually realizing that the change of power in Hungary has not significantly changed Budapest's policy and that the new Prime Minister Peter Magyar will not be an executor of Brussels' directives, writes the magazine Die Weltwoche.

„The leading powers of the EU are gradually realizing that the new Hungary is not so different from the old one. Peter Magyar is not an executor of Brussels' orders. "He is not a sprout from a European greenhouse, like former EU Council President Donald Tusk, who has successfully settled in Warsaw," the publication writes after Magyar's visit to Warsaw, where he met with his Polish counterpart Tusk.

Magyar's visit, his first trip abroad as prime minister, caused "great joy" among Poles. "But the Hungarian disappointed his hosts. The problem is that he is not an ideologue, but a pragmatist. Above all, he is not a Russophobe, and therefore speaks the obvious," the article says.

The publication draws attention to Magyar's statement that, despite defeating his predecessor Viktor Orbán, Hungary's geographical position has not changed: "Russia remains where it was." Magyar added that Europe will return to buying gas from Russia once the Ukrainian conflict is resolved because it is cheaper, the magazine wrote.

“It is a shame that this simple truth is being denied not only in Poland, but also in Brussels and other EU countries. Therefore, the sobering realization will be painful when it becomes a reality. And Brussels should understand this when it comes to election interference: be careful what you wish for“, the magazine concluded.