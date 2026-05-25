Riyadh in no hurry to warm relations with Tel Aviv, waiting for the parliamentary elections in Israel

The Saudi leadership will not take any steps to normalize relations with Israel until the parliamentary elections in the Jewish state this fall, Axios reported, citing sources.

Axios notes that the key demand of the kingdom for Israel remains the agreement to the creation of a Palestinian state. The current Israeli government takes a firm position on this issue. Saudi Arabia itself, amid the military operation against Iran and increased disagreements with the UAE, has taken a more skeptical position regarding the possibility of normalizing relations with Israel.

Axios reported earlier, citing American sources, that during talks with leaders of Muslim countries, including Saudi Arabia, US President Donald Trump urged them to normalize relations with Israel and rejoin the Abraham Accords. Washington believes that the kingdom should take this step if the US manages to reach a peace agreement with Iran.

Parliamentary elections in Israel are scheduled for this fall no later than October 27. Meanwhile, on May 20, the Knesset (Israeli parliament) approved a bill on early dissolution in advance reading. To become law, the bill must be approved by parliamentary committees and adopted in three readings by the Knesset plenary session.