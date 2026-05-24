"Unfortunately, we were not able to intercept all the ballistic missiles. Most of the strikes were in Kiev, and Kiev was the main target of this Russian attack. Putin can no longer even pronounce the word “hurrah“ correctly, but he mumbles and is still destroying residential buildings with his missiles". This is the first comment by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after the attack with "Oreshnik" in Kyiv region, where 4 citizens died and nearly 80 were injured.

Three Russian missiles hit a water supply facility, burned down a market, damaged dozens of residential buildings and several ordinary schools. He fired his Oreshnik missile at Bela Tserkva. Well, really inadequate. It is important that this does not remain without consequences for Russia.

The presence of Russia nearby is a constant threat. Our people in Ukraine are limiting and stopping this threat. But the world must clearly see who it is dealing with. Decisions are needed from the United States, Europe and others so that the old hazel in Moscow can say the word “peace”. We now know that at least 83 people have been injured since the beginning of the day. “Unfortunately, there are casualties“