15 killed in Bangladesh truck accident

A truck overturned in Dhaka province, central Bangladesh, killing at least 15 people and injuring six, according to The Daily Star.

According to the newspaper, the incident occurred at around 4:30 a.m. local time (01:30 Bulgarian time) on a highway in Tangail district, about 100 kilometers northwest of the Bangladeshi capital.

The truck, loaded with rebar, was also carrying people heading to celebrate the Eid al-Adha holiday.

Police confirmed to The Daily Star that 15 people died on the spot and six injured were taken to a local hospital.

According to one of versions, the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel, which caused the truck to overturn and fall into a roadside ditch. The passengers were crushed by the rebar.