Rubio: We are not in a hurry with Tehran, our goal is only a good deal

US authorities intend to explore other options for further action on Iran if they believe that diplomatic relations with Tehran are not leading to the desired results, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters.

“As the president said, he is in no hurry to make a bad deal“, the US Secretary of State said during a visit to India.

“We will give diplomacy a full chance before exploring alternative options.“

“Either we will reach a good deal or we will have to take a different approach“, stressed Rubio, referring to the next steps of the Washington administration regarding Iran.

The Secretary of State noted that the countries are still are working on possible agreements.

Rubio believes that Washington has a good chance of reaching an agreement with Iran on the Strait of Hormuz and starting negotiations on the Islamic Republic's nuclear program.

“I think we have pretty credible options in terms of their ability to open the strait and start very serious, meaningful and time-limited nuclear negotiations. I hope we can do that“, he told reporters.

Rubio earlier told The New York Times that the United States was waiting for the Strait of Hormuz to open, after which it would be ready to discuss the nuclear issue with Iran.

Earlier, he told the Indian television channel India Today that the Washington administration was considering the possibility of resuming military action against Iran if it failed to achieve its goals through negotiations with Tehran.