47 killed in Pakistan train suicide bombing VIDEO

The death toll from a train bombing in southwestern Pakistan has risen to 47, with nearly 100 injured, Xinhua reported, citing rescue workers.

At least 98 people, including 20 soldiers, were injured in the incident that took place in the city of Quetta in Balochistan province. According to the agency, a suicide bomber detonated the explosive device.

Earlier, the newspaper “Pakistan Observer“ reported 24 deaths and more than 50 injuries in the attack, for which the Balochistan Liberation Army, a separatist group banned in Pakistan, claimed responsibility.

According to the Associated Press of Pakistan, the explosion occurred in the Chaman Pathak area of the railway tracks as a passenger train was passing.

As a result, three carriages of the train derailed and two overturned. Nearby buildings and parked cars were also damaged.