Israel urges residents of 10 southern Lebanese towns to evacuate due to impending airstrikes

Residents of 10 towns in southern Lebanon's Nabatieh province have been warned by the Israeli military to evacuate immediately due to impending airstrikes.

Israeli army spokesman Avihai Edri, in a statement in Arabic, urged Lebanese families to leave the danger zone, claiming that the Shiite militia Hezbollah continues to violate the ceasefire.

“We are forced to take decisive action against Hezbollah“, the spokesman said in his statement. “Therefore, for your safety, you must immediately leave your homes and move at least one kilometer from your cities.“

According to the newspaper “Asharq al-Awsat“, residents of 95 cities and villages located 40 kilometers from the border near the cities of Jezzine, Nabatiya and Saida are currently under threat of evacuation due to intense military operations. In addition, the Israeli military has launched military operations in the Western Bekaa region, through which supply lines for Hezbollah units opposing the occupation forces in the southern regions pass.