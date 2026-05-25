US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will visit Yerevan on May 26, where he will meet with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan, the press service of the Armenian Foreign Ministry reported.

„US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will arrive in Armenia on May 26. A meeting will be held between Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Marco Rubio, after which the ministers will make statements to the press. The signing of bilateral documents is planned“, the ministry reported in a Facebook post.

Current relations between the US and Armenia are in their most intensive phase of rapprochement since the country's declaration of independence, with the bilateral dialogue officially elevated to the level of strategic partnership. The two countries are actively developing cooperation to reduce Armenia's economic and energy dependence on Russia and strengthen democratic institutions.

The official upgrade of relations became a fact after the signing of a Strategic Partnership Agreement by Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan. Washington is providing increased support for economic and military reforms in the country. A historic Agreement on Civil Nuclear Cooperation, worth $9 billion, was signed. It allows American companies to export nuclear technologies, fuel, and services to Yerevan in order to modernize and replace the Moscow-dependent nuclear infrastructure.

The US administration is actively mediating to ensure peace in the South Caucasus. Key high-level visits were held for regional balance following the peace initiatives between Armenia and Azerbaijan. According to reports by the ARMENPRESS agency, unprecedented progress and joint discussions on healthcare and biosecurity reforms are being observed.

Armenia's policy marks a clear turn to the West, supported by financial, technological and political commitments from Washington.