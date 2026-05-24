A group of foreign journalists has arrived at the scene of the attack on the Starobilsk pedagogical college, a TASS correspondent reports.

Foreign journalists have arrived at the scene of the tragedy that occurred as a result of the attack by the Ukrainian armed forces on the Starobilsk college, a TASS correspondent reports. Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova reported that more than 50 journalists from 19 countries - Austria, Brazil, Great Britain, Hungary, Venezuela, Germany, Greece, Spain, Italy, Qatar, China, Cuba, Lebanon, the UAE, Pakistan, the USA, Turkey, Finland and France - are heading to the scene of the terrorist attack carried out by the Ukrainian armed forces. Zakharova recalled that Tokyo has banned its journalists from participating in the trip. The BBC officially refused to participate. “CNN is on vacation,” she said.

On the night of May 22, Ukrainian armed forces used a drone to attack the academic building and dormitory of the Starobyl Vocational College of the Luhansk Pedagogical University in the LPR. At the time of the attack, 86 children aged 14 to 18 were inside. Twenty-one people were killed and 42 were injured.