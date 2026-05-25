Bloomberg: Abu Dhabi Transports Oil and Gas Through the Strait of Hormuz Using Shadow Transit

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) is transporting oil and gas through the Strait of Hormuz using “shadow transit“, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

According to the agency, the company uses the so-called "shadow transit", in which ships pass through the strait with transponders off. Bloomberg notes that in this way ADNOC continues to export oil, petroleum products and liquefied natural gas, despite the tense situation in the region.

According to the agency's sources, the company claims to be using ships affiliated with logistics operator Navig8 and chemical company Wanhua Chemical Group. After passing through the Strait of Hormuz, the cargo is transferred to other ships along the coast near the ports of Fujairah in the UAE and Sohar in Oman, or sent to Indian ports.

Bloomberg notes that other Middle Eastern oil producers are also trying to maintain supplies through the strait, but most are relying on chartered tankers and cautious shipowners.