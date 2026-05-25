Dialogue with the US is possible on the basis of the principle of "action for action

Negotiations with the US and reaching agreements are only possible on the basis of the principle of "action for action", said Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesman for the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Iranian parliament.

“During military operations, we were tactically guided by the principle of "an eye for an eye". Now, in a diplomatic war, the formula can only be "action for action", the Iranian television channel Al Alam quoted him as saying. “Iran will not submit to the logic of force and threats”, Rezaei stressed.

In the meantime, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said that a memorandum of understanding on the peace agreement and issues related to the nuclear program, should be discussed within 60 days.

“Within 60 days, some details of the memorandum of understanding and other issues should be discussed. One of the issues is definitely related to the nuclear program. At this stage, we are not discussing the details of the nuclear program, and the 14-point memorandum of understanding is focused on ending the war“, Baghaei said, according to the agency.“Tehran is taking steps to modernize Iranian military equipment and is doing everything necessary to maintain its military potential. This was stated by Ali Abdollahi, chief of the Central Staff of the Iranian forces “Khatam al-Anbiya“.“.““.““The process of modernizing our equipment in accordance with modern requirements continues“, the Iranian TV channel “Al Alam“ quoted him as saying. “Our entire military potential is reserved.“ “We intend to continue the fight against the enemy until the end and defeat him“, added Abdollahi.

Iran intends to deploy new air defense systems to more effectively repel enemy air attacks. This was announced by Ali Abdollahi, Chief of Staff of the “Khatam al-Anbiya“ forces.

“We will deploy new air defense systems to more effectively counter enemy air attacks“, quoted by the Iranian TV channel “Al Alam“.