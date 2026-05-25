There will be an agreement between Iran and the US soon

The chief of the armed forces of Pakistan and the chief of the army staff Asim Munir, during a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing, confirmed the recent achievement of an agreement between Iran and the US. This was announced by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

„Munir spoke about the latest developments in Pakistan's mediation efforts to resolve the conflict between Iran and the US. He said that the two sides are close to reaching an agreement“, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Munir stressed that Islamabad is ready to make every effort to reach an agreement between Tehran and Washington. He expressed hope for China's continued positive role in this issue.

Wan Yi, for his part, noted that Pakistan is “a reliable mediator worthy of the trust of all parties“. He added that China highly appreciates and supports Pakistan's efforts.

“Peace, although hard-won, will eventually come,“ the Chinese foreign minister expressed confidence.