Russian Foreign Ministry: Strikes on military targets in Kiev are imminent

"The strike by the Ukrainian armed forces against Starobilsk in the LPR has reached its limit and Russian forces are launching a systematic series of strikes against facilities of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex in Kiev," the Russian Foreign Ministry announced.

The ministry named specific facilities for the design, production, programming and training of drones among the potential targets. The strikes will also target decision-making centers and command posts.

„Due to the fact that the above-mentioned facilities are scattered throughout Kiev, we warn foreign citizens, including personnel of diplomatic missions and international organizations, to leave the city as soon as possible, and residents of the Ukrainian capital to avoid military and administrative infrastructure,“ the statement said.