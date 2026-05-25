The Kiev regime and its Western sponsors have violated all norms of international law protecting the civilian population during conflicts. This is stated in a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

“The junta of Volodymyr Zelensky and its Western sponsors, who supply the Ukrainian armed forces with the means to commit crimes against our people, have demonstrated to the whole world their gross disregard for international humanitarian law. This is a clear violation of the Geneva Conventions of 1949 and their Additional Protocols, which regulate the protection of the civilian population during conflicts, the Convention on the Rights of the Child of 1989 and a number of other important international instruments“, the ministry stressed.