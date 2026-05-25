Luxury boutique robbed after car crashes into window

Unknown individuals robbed a boutique selling luxury clothes and accessories in Paris by crashing a car into its window on the night of May 25, Franceinfo radio reported, citing a law enforcement source.

The thieves stole several handbags worth a total of €200,000 from the boutique, located in the city's 8th arrondissement. They fled in a Peugeot 208 that was wanted on May 19. They used flashing lights as they fled the scene of the crime.

The thieves have not yet been found. The police's anti-gang unit has been assigned to investigate.