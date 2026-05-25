Iranian delegation arrives in Doha to discuss deal with US

An Iranian delegation, including chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, arrived in Doha for consultations with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on a possible deal with the United States.

According to a source, Reuters reported that the purpose of the visit was to discuss ways to end the conflict. The source said that the consultations would focus on the situation around the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

The source added that the delegation also includes the governor of Iran's Central Bank. He is expected to participate in discussions on the possible unfreezing of Iranian assets as part of a final agreement.