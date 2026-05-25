China and Serbia to support each other on Taiwan and Kosovo issues

The Chinese authorities will support Serbia on the Kosovo issue, while the Serbian side will show solidarity with China on the Taiwan issue. This was stated in a joint statement by China and the Republic of Serbia.

“The Serbian side firmly adheres to the "one China" principle, resolutely opposes Taiwanese separatism in any form and firmly supports China's aspirations for national reunification“, the document issued after the meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Beijing emphasized.

Belgrade, it added, “firmly supports the Chinese side's position on issues related to Hong Kong, Tibet, Xinjiang and the rights of human“.

Furthermore, as noted, Beijing confirms that it considers the imposition of any decisions on the status of Kosovo on Serbia unacceptable. China proposes to act in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 1244 and seek a mutually acceptable solution through dialogue and consultations. “During this process, the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Serbia must be fully respected“, the document emphasizes.

According to the statement, China welcomes Serbia's desire to develop friendly relations with EU countries and become a full member of the EU. Serbia, for its part, supports Beijing's efforts to maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea and believes that territorial disputes should be resolved through consultations.