One dead, 18 injured in train crash in Poland

One person was killed and 18 injured in a train crash near the Polish town of Rogozno, Polsat News reported. After 15:00 local time, firefighters received a signal of a train crash in the village of Garbatka, in the Oborniki district.

There, a train traveling from Rogozno to Poznan collided with a truck at a railway crossing. As a result of the accident, the truck caught fire and the train derailed, according to the local fire department.

There were several dozen people on board the train. One person died and 18 people were injured.

Eleven teams from the State Fire Service and Volunteer Fire Brigades are currently working at the scene of the incident. Ambulance teams and helicopters from the Air Ambulance Service have also been called. Emergency services are focused on securing the scene, extinguishing the fire and assisting the injured.

In April, a passenger train derailed in southwestern Slovakia after colliding with a truck at a level crossing; the truck driver died.

Previously, a line in Normandy, France, was closed for a day after a high-speed express train collided with a truck at a level crossing; the train driver died in the incident.