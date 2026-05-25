Israeli jets violate Beirut airspace

Israeli air force fighter jets violated Beirut airspace and flew over the city several times at low altitude, a civil defense source said.

“The enemy aircraft simulated an airstrike; they broke the sound barrier over Beirut and its southern suburbs, causing loud bangs,“ the source said.

The source noted that drones had patrolled the skies over the capital earlier in the day, causing concern among residents.

On April 8, Israeli strikes on Shiite Hezbollah targets in Beirut and several other cities killed 357 people and wounded 1,223 others.