Over 300 tourists in India stranded at 150 meters

Over 300 tourists were stranded in 65 cabins of one of Asia's highest cable cars in the northern Indian town of Gulmarg, the PTI news agency reported.

Operations on both sections of the cable car were suspended after a malfunction occurred around noon. The technical fault caused panic among holidaymakers, many of whom were stranded in the cabins suspended about 150 meters above the ground.

The massive rescue operation, involving multiple agencies, lasted seven hours, complicated by heavy rainfall in the area. Rescue teams used ropes and ladders to safely lower the tourists to the ground.

„The rescue operation has been completed. "All stranded people have been evacuated safely," a local official told reporters.

The Gulmarg cable car has had technical problems before, including a temporary shutdown in January 2025. A major tragedy occurred on June 25, 2017, when an uprooted tree fell on a cabin during high winds, causing an accident that killed seven people.