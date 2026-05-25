Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that Belgrade has not opened a single chapter in the EU accession talks in the past five years due to its refusal to impose sanctions against Russia.

„And let me remind you once again: Serbia has not opened a single chapter in the EU accession talks in five years because of its foreign policy position towards the Russian Federation. And don't let anyone tell you stories that this is happening for some other reason“, the politician told reporters in Beijing.

After the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, Vucic, in an address to the nation after a meeting of the Serbian Security Council, said that Belgrade supports the territorial integrity of Ukraine, but will not impose sanctions against Russia. He noted that Serbia considers Russia and Ukraine to be brotherly countries and regrets what is happening in Eastern Europe. The Serbian president also expressed his readiness to provide humanitarian aid to Kiev.