China-Serbia contacts are an example of interstate relations

The Chinese authorities regard China-Serbia relations as a model of interstate relations, according to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“In the past two years, positive results have been achieved in building a community with a shared future between China and Serbia, which has not only benefited the peoples of the two countries but also become a model of interstate relations“, Xi was quoted by China Central Television as saying after meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Beijing on Monday.

The Chinese president recalled that in 2024 he paid a state visit to Serbia, during which the two countries “opened a new chapter in the formation of a China-Serbia community with a shared future in the new era“. He noted that the people of the two countries have shown steadfastness, firmly pursue independence and self-determination, "uphold national dignity and deeply understand the importance of adhering to peaceful development", ensuring a just world order.

Xi Jinping stressed that Beijing and Belgrade should strengthen contacts and mutual trust, ensure mutual support, jointly strive for prosperity, and elevate the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries to a new level. "The strong friendship between China and Serbia is unique, with profound historical logic and a solid foundation," he added. "Our countries should continue to firmly support each other."

Xi Jinping reiterated that China supports Serbia's pursuit of development in line with its national characteristics and is ready to exchange experiences in public administration. He noted that during China's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030), Beijing and Belgrade should strengthen coordination of development strategies, properly implement the projects of the "One Belt, One Road" initiative, and develop cooperation in areas such as transport and energy infrastructure.

According to Xi Jinping, in anticipation of the next wave of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation, China and Serbia should strengthen cooperation in promising areas such as artificial intelligence, the digital economy and green energy, "unlocking new growth engines."