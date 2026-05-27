Hungarian parliament rejects draft law to withdraw from International Criminal Court

Hungarian MPs, elected in the last parliamentary elections, have overwhelmingly rejected former Prime Minister Viktor Orban's draft law to withdraw the country from the International Criminal Court (ICC), Agence France-Presse reported, quoted by BTA.

Out of a total of 199 MPs, 133 voted against the bill, which would have required Hungary to withdraw from the Rome Statute - the ICC's founding treaty. If adopted, the law would have come into force on June 2.

37 MPs voted in favor of the proposal, while five abstained.