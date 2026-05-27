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Hungarian parliament rejects draft law to withdraw from International Criminal Court

Hungarian parliament rejects draft law to withdraw from International Criminal Court

MPs vote against Viktor Orban's proposal to withdraw from Rome Statute

Май 27, 2026 12:55 53

Hungarian parliament rejects draft law to withdraw from International Criminal Court - 1
Eli Stoanova Eli Stoanova Author at Fakti.bg

Hungarian MPs, elected in the last parliamentary elections, have overwhelmingly rejected former Prime Minister Viktor Orban's draft law to withdraw the country from the International Criminal Court (ICC), Agence France-Presse reported, quoted by BTA.

Out of a total of 199 MPs, 133 voted against the bill, which would have required Hungary to withdraw from the Rome Statute - the ICC's founding treaty. If adopted, the law would have come into force on June 2.

37 MPs voted in favor of the proposal, while five abstained.