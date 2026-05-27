At least 31 killed in Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon despite ceasefire

At least 31 people were killed and 40 were injured in Israeli airstrikes in southern and eastern Lebanon yesterday, Lebanese authorities announced, quoted by DPA, BTA reports.

Israel has previously warned that it will step up its military operations in the region despite a formal ceasefire in place.

Lebanese officials said Israeli attacks had also been carried out in other parts of the country, including three strikes near the Qaraun Dam, southeast of Beirut.

The Litani River Water Management Authority warned of “catastrophic risks to residents, infrastructure and vital facilities downstream“.

The Qaraun Dam is Lebanon's largest reservoir and is crucial to the region's water and electricity supplies.

Yesterday, the Israeli army announced it was expanding its ground operations in southern Lebanon.

Earlier today, the Israeli army said it had killed a member of the Shiite group “Hezbollah“ who was trying to bring down a drone in southern Lebanon.

Meanwhile, air raid sirens were sounded in northern Israel after a shelling from Lebanese territory. According to the Israeli army, the shell fell in an open area.

The ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon came into effect in April and has since been extended twice. However, clashes between Israel and the Iranian-backed group “Hezbollah“ continue almost daily, DPA notes.

“Hezbollah“ is not participating in the ceasefire and refuses to negotiate with Israel. The group began attacks on Israel shortly after the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on February 28.