The population of a dangerous fish species is growing in Greek waters, the number of injured people is increasing

The Greek Red Cross has issued instructions regarding the increasing population of the dangerous fish species Lagocephalus sceleratus in Greek waters and the risks it poses, the state television ERT reported, quoted by BTA.

Lagocephalus sceleratus is a species of ray-finned fish, one of the species sometimes called “bubble fish“, also known as “rabbit fish“. It contains a neurotoxin that makes it extremely dangerous to eat.

The bite of the fish itself is not poisonous, but its strong beak-like jaws can cause serious injuries and profuse bleeding.

The Red Cross advises that in the event of a bite, the wound should be washed with running clean water and measures should be taken to stop the bleeding, without using local antiseptics, unless prescribed by a doctor, and then seek medical attention immediately.

The fish has been registered in Greek waters since 2013, recalls “Proto tema“, and since then it has spread more and more widely due to the lack of natural enemies, and the number of people injured is increasing. It is believed that the species entered the Mediterranean Sea from the Indian Ocean through the Suez Canal.