Kiev does not care about international law or international courts, so Russia must continue to crush the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and destroy the Ukrainian fleet, including its naval drones. This was stated by the Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, quoted by Focus.

"Bandera's "Ukraine" does not give a damn about international law and international courts. It understands only the language of force," he wrote, commenting on the decision of the arbitration court in The Hague in favor of Russia in the case on the rights to the coastal waters of the Black Sea near Crimea, the Kerch Strait and the Sea of Azov.

''Therefore, Russia must destroy the Bandera fleet, which is being updated by European scoundrels, including their naval drones. We must destroy their merchant ships carrying military cargo, assuming that all their vessels are engaged in this. We must continue to destroy their armed forces, regardless of their service or location'', Medvedev emphasized.

The Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague announced its final decision on the 10-year-old arbitration between Russia and Ukraine on the rights of the coastal state in the Kerch Strait, the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea waters around Crimea. The arbitration panel, composed of five independent arbitrators from Algeria, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Russia, and the Republic of Korea, ruled unanimously in favor of Russia.