High Tension! Russian Frigate Fires at Civilian Yacht in English Channel

A Russian frigate fired warning shots at a civilian yacht in the English Channel that approached it, Reuters reported. The British Ministry of Defense has not yet commented on the case.

British commandos boarded and seized a sanctioned Russian oil tanker in the English Channel on Sunday, launching the first operation to disrupt the oil revenues that help finance Russia's war in Ukraine.

Separately, the navy said yesterday that two British ships had tracked the Russian frigate "Admiral Grigorovich" in the English Channel, west of Brest, France.