Berlin: There is a chance that peace talks between Kiev and Moscow will start this summer

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadeful said that there is a chance to start new peace talks with Russia this summer, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

In an interview with RTL television, Wadeful said that neither Ukraine nor Russia has a decisive military advantage.

"Now there is a chance, in my opinion, that we can start negotiations this summer", Wadeful said. "It is possible that he has reached a stage where he is really considering it seriously", he added, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier in the day that leaders of the G7 countries had united around the assessment that Russia was not winning the war against Ukraine and had discussed the possibility of new sanctions against Moscow in order to force it to sit at the negotiating table, "Reuters" quoted him as saying.

Zelensky made the statement via video link during an interview with the Reuters NEXT Europe forum in London.

According to him, participants in the G7 summit in France discussed additional pressure on Russia to create conditions for reaching a peace agreement.

The Ukrainian head of state also warned that Russia could face a very difficult winter if a peaceful settlement of the conflict.

According to Zelensky, this is due to the increasing Ukrainian attacks on Russian energy infrastructure, which are putting increasing pressure on the Russian economy and energy system.

The Ukrainian president also commented on relations with the United States, noting that US President Donald Trump had reacted "very positively" to Kiev's request to increase supplies of air defense missiles.

Ukraine has repeatedly demanded an expansion of Western military assistance, especially in the field of air defense, due to the ongoing Russian missile and drone strikes on Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure.