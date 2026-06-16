Moscow says Putin did not discuss meeting with Zelensky in last call with Trump

Kremlin adviser Yuri Ushakov said on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin did not discuss the possibility of meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his last phone call with US President Donald Trump, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

“Nobody has approached us with such a proposal”, Ushakov told reporters.

Trump spoke separately with Putin and Zelensky on Sunday. Zelensky said on Monday he had offered to meet Putin at a G7 summit in France this week or even in the United States for talks on ending the war, which has entered its fifth year, Reuters recalls.

The United States may soon reimpose sanctions on Russian oil supplies after U.S. President Donald Trump and leaders of his G7 allies put the war in Ukraine back on the agenda at their summit on Monday, more than four years after a full-scale Russian invasion, the Associated Press reported earlier.

In recent weeks, the conflict with Iran has overshadowed Ukraine, but after announcing a deal to end the three-and-a-half-month Gulf War, Trump now said he wanted to focus on Ukraine.

Asked whether he would reimpose sanctions on Russia, which were eased to help lower fuel prices, the U.S. president said the measures will be returned once more oil starts flowing through the Strait of Hormuz.

“We’ll be able to do that soon, because the oil is flowing,” Trump said. “We’re in a position to do that soon,” he added.

In March, the United States temporarily eased sanctions on some Russian oil shipments after prices rose sharply. The waiver was extended as the Gulf War dragged on.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky joined G7 leaders in a rally for his country’s war that quickly escalated after the leaders met for just 75 minutes.

Zelensky said Kiev’s intentions for peace were serious, while Russia was “playing games” with world leaders. “The whole G7 unanimously supported Ukraine today,” he added.

Zelensky said that the G7 leaders supported Ukraine’s need for more Patriot missiles and discussed how to increase their production through licensing. The Patriot missiles are capable of countering Russian ballistic missile attacks on Ukraine's power grid and cities.

After Trump cut aid to Kiev, France and its European allies are now the country's largest providers of military and financial aid.

At Evian, the French spa resort near the Swiss border that is hosting the summit, Trump downplayed the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on the United States but lamented the rising death toll.

Meanwhile, Britain announced a new package of sanctions against the "shadow fleet" that Russia uses to deliver oil and gas, and against Moscow's financial networks to circumvent Western sanctions.