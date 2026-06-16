Russia changes tactics: millions in Ukraine are at risk

As early as March 2026, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that dams and hydroelectric power plants could become the new target of Russian attacks, and he was absolutely right.

Today, the supply of electricity and water to millions of people in cities such as Kiev, Kharkiv and Nikolaev is under threat. The authorities are preparing for a state of emergency and developing plans that should prevent entire metropolises from suddenly being left without drinking water. At the same time, calls are being made to the population to stock up.

Does Russia want to drive people out of the cities near the front?

In the town of Bogodukhov in the Kharkiv region, it is quite lively on Sunday morning - people have gone shopping or are taking care of their gardens. This brings them hope - because until recently many wanted to leave the city forever. "We are afraid, of course, but for now we are coping," a local resident told DW. His fellow citizen shares: "In the meantime, everyone has gotten used to the situation and everyone is trying to cope. People are looking for the positive, looking for a certain meaning in life." An elderly woman in turn says: "Our city was the most beautiful, the most cozy, the most peaceful. We thought that the war would never affect us. And today we are constantly under fire. Many people have left, but we still believe in goodness and that one day peace will be established."

Bogoduhov is north of Kharkiv, only 20 km from the Russian border. Until recently, it was relatively calm there, but in April everything changed - within four days the city was hit by more than a hundred drones. All the gas stations have been destroyed, and a bank and a cafe in the center have been destroyed.

"I don't want to leave"

Bogodukhov resident Lyudmila tells DV that the explosions scare her a lot. "There was shelling before, but not like now. People just went on with their lives, even though it was bad, but now it's much worse." Lyudmila's husband is at the front, her 18-year-old daughter left after the attacks. But she plans to stay. "I don't want to leave - it's always better at home."

Life in Bogodukhov has become dangerous, but Natalia also believes she made the right decision by coming to the city to live with her mother. Her own home in the village, which is five kilometers from the Russian border, has been completely destroyed. Until the beginning of the year, everything was calm, but now everyone she knows has already left - after the Russian bombings have become more frequent in the past two or three weeks.

Natalia tells DW that there are no military facilities in her village, and what she describes fits into the scheme - Russia is attacking houses in villages and civilian infrastructure in cities in order to make these Ukrainian-controlled areas uninhabitable.

Ecological genocide?

The small town of Pechenykhy, located about 40 km from the front, is also under attack. Although only 5,000 people live there, the town is of great importance, as it has important infrastructure. The dam near Pechenykhy has been attacked by the Russians several times, most recently a month ago - then six cruise missiles were dropped. This dam provides water for over a million people in Kharkiv. Ukraine compared the attack to ecological genocide.

The deputy mayor of Pechenegy, Yuriy Marinenko, told DW that the pressure from attacks has definitely increased recently. The dam's defenses have been strengthened, but the city is preparing for all eventualities. “We have plans to evacuate those who would be affected by flooding. We hope that this will not happen, because it will be terrible."

However, it is not only the large dams that are at risk. Most Ukrainian cities have centralized water supply systems, many of which were outdated even before the war began. And the new damage and constant attacks on cities on the front make repairs impossible.

Izyum, which was liberated from Russian occupation in 2022, is about 30 km from the front and plays an important role in water supply. Now, however, it is within the range of Russian drones, in connection with which the city authorities are increasing measures to protect against them. And to ensure that the water is drinkable, an unconventional solution has been found - chlorine tablets. Usually they are used only by tourists or in emergencies, but in Izyum they have been used for years. “They are our salvation”, Yuri Shevchenko from the local water supply told DV.

Water wells and electricity generators

There are also settlements where non-governmental organizations help to ensure water supply - for example in Zarozhne, 30 km from the front. Oleksandr Shamanov from “East SOS" points out that if there is no water, this will directly affect a very large part of the population. That is why decentralization of infrastructure is so important - the construction of smaller networks, which applies not only to water, but also to electricity and heating. Shamanov's organization helps towns near the front in digging wells, and also provides generators in cases where the power goes out.

Lyudmila from Zarozhne says that she once went without water for six weeks, so she made sure to stock up. “I collect rainwater in tubes - because it is very important if we get to the point where we don't have water for a long time".

Author: Nimisha Jaiswal