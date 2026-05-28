Russian night attacks on Poltava, damage to residential buildings reported

Russian forces carried out new air strikes with drones last night, hitting civilian areas in several Ukrainian regions.

Drone attacks on Thursday night damaged residential buildings in the area near Poltava.

Explosions and air defense activations recorded in Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy and Odessa regions.

In parallel artillery and missile shelling of the Korabelny district in the city of Kherson, one civilian was killed and three were injured (a mother with two small children).

The attacks come in the context of increased Russian pressure and systematic threats from Moscow to strike key centers, which is why In recent days, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has made an urgent appeal to the United States to provide additional Patriot air defense systems.

There were no official reports last night of massive Ukrainian air strikes directly targeting residential or civilian objects on the territory of the Russian Federation.