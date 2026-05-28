US, Iran discuss extension of ceasefire amid new military strikes

The United States and Iran have reached an agreement in principle to extend the ceasefire, which is yet to be approved by President Donald Trump, reports “Axios“. This development comes after Iran attacked a US air base in Kuwait in response to US strikes on Iranian targets, quoted by BTA.

According to the publication, the two sides have agreed on a memorandum of understanding that provides for an extension of the ceasefire for another 60 days and the start of negotiations on Iran's nuclear program. However, the agreement still awaits final approval.

After the publication of the news, oil prices have decreased, reflecting a change in market expectations.

Meanwhile, the latest military actions highlight the fragile nature of the situation. US Central Command said US forces destroyed five Iranian attack drones and struck a ground control station for drones in Bandar Abbas that was being prepared for a new launch. Kuwaiti forces also intercepted a ballistic missile aimed at the territory of the emirate, where a large US base is located.

The US side described the actions as "measured and defensive" in order not to jeopardize the ceasefire.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it carried out strikes on the US base in response to an earlier attack and warned that new such actions would lead to a "more decisive response", the Tasnim news agency reported.

Kuwait condemned the attack and called on Iran to stop escalating tensions.

At the same time, Pakistan, which is playing a mediating role, announced an upcoming meeting between its Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington, without revealing details of the agenda.

At the regional level, Israel announced new strikes on infrastructure by the Iranian-backed group “Hezbollah” in the southern city of Tyre and for an attack in the capital Beirut, amid ongoing tensions in Lebanon.