Guner Tahir: I expect the next person to be detained will be the treasurer of the MRF

The treasurer of the MRF, Radoslav Revanski, will be the next person to be detained by law enforcement agencies in connection with the large-scale investigations into the party ranks. This was predicted today in an interview with the Bulgarian National Radio by the chairman of the National Movement for Rights and Freedoms (NDPS), Guner Tahir. The former member of the MRF commented on the extraordinary taking for questioning of the mayor of Kardzhali, Erol Mumun, defining the actions of the institutions as completely legitimate and categorically rejecting the allegations of political pressure.

According to Guner Tahir, the behavior of the Kardzhali mayor has crossed the permissible limits of public behavior. He linked his actions directly to the influence of the party leadership in the person of Delyan Peevski.

"In many episodes, since Erol Mumun became the deputy chairman of the MRF and mayor of Kardzhali, he has become even more brazen than Delyan Peevski. Let's not forget his financial situation, even his appearance has changed, no one asks him how many tens of thousands his glasses alone cost", commented the leader of the NDPS.

In his words, the mayor is simply an executor of someone else's will, since in the MRF structure, party decisions are entirely subordinate to the personal will of Delyan Peevski.

The arrest caused a sharp reaction from the party leadership. The Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly from the MRF, Ayten Sabri, joined in directly from Kardzhali, criticizing the choice of time to hold the action. She stated that the detention of Erol Mumun on the second day of the holy holiday of Eid al-Adha is an act of deep disrespect for the party members and their voters.

However, Guner Tahir countered this statement, pointing out that only party cadres had gathered in front of the local police building, not ordinary citizens.

"She herself said that the DPS apparatus and people who are dependent on the DPS were there to support them. I don't see ordinary Muslims going there to support the mayor," he emphasized.

According to the analyst, attempts to link police actions with religious holidays are cheap populism and speculation on the feelings of believers. Güner Tahir was categorical that party affiliation and religious calendar cannot serve as a shield against justice.

"The two things should not be equated, the law must be respected at all times", the chairman of the NDPS said at the end of the conversation.