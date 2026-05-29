Slovakia opposes Ukraine's accession to the EU until the conflict with Russia is resolved.

This was reported to the newspaper „Izvestia“ by Ljuboš Blaha, deputy chairman of the ruling party „Smer“.

„Our position is that the end of the war is only the first of a series of conditions that must be met before we can even consider this country's accession to the EU,“ he explained to the newspaper.

According to the policy, Slovakia reacted negatively to the proposals for priority admission of Ukraine to the EU, bypassing standard procedures. Blaha noted that Bratislava itself faced difficult conditions when joining the union. He noted that the priority Ukraine's accession to the EU is necessary to use Kiev in the fight against Russia.

Blaha stressed that in his opinion most of Ukraine is "part of the Russian world" and simply should not be part of the EU.