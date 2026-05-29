The European Commission unfroze 16 billion euros for Hungary in exchange for reforms

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced today at a press conference after a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar that his country will be able to receive 16.4 billion euros of the suspended funds from the European budget, BTA reports.

Magyar explained that Hungary and the EC have reached a political agreement on the necessary legal changes so that his country can start receiving transfers from the EU. According to him, this is a huge success and provides revenue equal to 13 percent of the national budget.

He specified that Hungary is expected to change the laws on combating corruption and to establish a commission for the confiscation of illegally acquired assets. Magyar promised that his country would join the European Public Prosecutor's Office very quickly. We have achieved a historic breakthrough and we are very grateful, he said.

We can already feel a strong wind of change in Hungary, April 12 will remain in our memory for a long time, the Hungarians made a clear choice for Europe and democracy, said Von der Leyen. We will work for the good of Hungary and the EU, a lot of work has been done in a short time, the markets have noticed this, she pointed out.

Brussels has no ideological expectations from Hungary regarding the release of funds from the European Union, but simply expects “the best possible actions” against corruption, Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar said after his meeting in Brussels today with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, quoted by the Hungarian news agency MTI.

Magyar noted that what the EC President requested in the interest of European and Hungarian taxpayers could have been implemented long ago if the government of former Prime Minister Viktor Orbán had truly governed in the interest of the Hungarian people.

He added that the TiSA PP government advocates zero tolerance for corruption and will in certain cases adopt stricter anti-corruption measures than those requested.

As an example, the Prime Minister indicated that the government will review and tighten the asset declaration system, making it verifiable, adding that the relevant draft law is ready and includes a provision according to which anyone who intentionally provides false information in their asset declaration is punished with up to two years in prison.

The Prime Minister also said that he had submitted an application for Hungary to join the European Public Prosecutor's Office.