Rising Tensions! Ursula von der Leyen Prepares Tough Policy Against Chinese Imports to EU

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is preparing a massive push for tougher measures against subsidized Chinese imports, setting off a sharp dispute between EU countries over relations with Beijing, writes "Politico".

European commissioners will discuss the topic on Friday amid growing tensions over the increasing flow of cheap Chinese goods to the European market. France and other countries are pushing for stronger protection for industry, while Germany and Spain are warning against actions that could jeopardise access to the Chinese market.

The EU's trade deficit with China reached 360 billion euros last year, up from 312 billion euros in 2024, with growth accelerating further in the first quarter of 2026.

Von der Leyen and her chief of staff Björn Seibert are pushing for a tougher approach to Beijing and new tools to counter the flooding of the European market with cheap goods.

"Today's debate should confirm the growing consensus in Europe on the need to act on the "China shock 2.0", said European Industry Commissioner Stéphane Séjournais.

"I think there is still a way to a constructive dialogue with China, but we cannot allow Europe fall victim to a predatory strategy that is destroying our industry. New tools, new measures, new political will are needed."

Following the discussions, von der Leyen will raise the issue at the G7 summit in France on June 15, and then to EU leaders at the European Council in Brussels.

No specific written proposals are expected for now, but new measures could be presented after von der Leyen's State of the Union speech in September.

Germany remains cautious due to concerns about Chinese retaliation and supply chain problems. German Economy Minister Katharina Reiche said during a visit to Beijing that Berlin supports a "balanced approach" that combines safeguards and openness to exports.

At the same time, concern is growing in Germany that cheap Chinese imports are undermining local industry, gradually softening resistance to a tougher European line.

Spain is distancing itself from a French-backed initiative for tougher trade measures and broader safeguard investigations. The EU has already imposed tariffs of up to 35% on Chinese electric cars in 2024, but Chinese manufacturers have increased exports of plug-in hybrids, which remain duty-free.

According to analysts, the pressure on Europe is increasing as Chinese exports are being redirected to the EU after US protectionist tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

"It is really important to build a credible European deterrent", said Grzegorz Stek of the MERICS think tank. "This is one of the issues we are fighting with Beijing on."