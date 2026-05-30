Der Spiegel: Germany and France Negotiate Closer Cooperation on Nuclear Deterrence

Germany and France have begun planned negotiations on closer cooperation on nuclear deterrence, Der Spiegel reported.

According to the publication, the German Chancellor's foreign policy adviser, Günter Sauter, traveled to Paris on May 27th for the first round of talks. Other European countries also participated in the consultations in Paris. The next German-French meeting, according to the magazine, is planned to be held in Germany before the summer parliamentary recess, which begins on July 4.

In March, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron issued a joint declaration promising to deepen cooperation between the two countries in the field of nuclear deterrence. The document notes that the countries agreed to "take the first concrete steps this year, including the participation of the German armed forces in French nuclear exercises and joint visits to strategic sites, as well as the development of conventional weapons together with European partners."

According to Der Spiegel, Germany's first participation in the so-called "Poker" exercise is planned for 2026, probably in September. The initial phase will be in the role of observer. Subsequently, the Bundeswehr could provide support, but only in ways that were not directly related to nuclear weapons, such as escorting fighter jets or refueling in the air.

According to the third clause of the Treaty on the Final Settlement of Relations with Germany, which entered into force on 15 March 1991, the Federal Republic of Germany renounced its own production, possession and destruction of atomic, biological and chemical weapons. By the end of June 1991, the USSR had withdrawn all military nuclear components from the territory of the former GDR. However, American nuclear weapons remain on the territory of the former GDR as part of NATO's strategic concept of deterring potential adversaries. According to unconfirmed reports, up to 20 US nuclear warheads are located at Büchel Air Base.

In March 2010, members of the Bundestag voted overwhelmingly to give the government a mandate to negotiate with Washington on the removal of US nuclear weapons from German territory. However, the German cabinet has announced that it will not take any unilateral action without the approval of its NATO partners.