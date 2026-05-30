Ukrainian Commander: Our Birds Destroyed Two Russian Tu-142s and Iskander System in Taganrog

On the night of May 30, the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces attacked a Russian airport in Taganrog. The strikes destroyed Tu-142 aircraft and other Russian combat equipment, SBS Commander Robert Brody (Magyar) said in Telegram.

He specified that two Tu-142s were destroyed. These are long-range anti-submarine aircraft based on a strategic bomber.

"Iskander", the Russian tactical missile system that launches surface-to-surface missiles, was also destroyed. According to Madyar, this happened in the vicinity of Taganrog.

„Birds from the 1st SBS Operations Center paid a courtesy visit to Taganrog. The result was not limited to the aforementioned targets“, Madyar noted, promising to reveal more details later.

As previously reported, on the night of May 30, drones struck oil infrastructure in the city of Taganrog in the Rostov region of Russia. An oil depot in the Krasnodar Territory was also hit.

Monitoring channels reported explosions heard in various areas of Taganrog. Local residents reported sounds of flying drones and explosions near the port and aircraft factory.

The oil depot belonging to „Southern Oil Company“ LLC in Armavir, Krasnodar Territory, was also attacked at night. The extent of damage to this facility is not yet known.