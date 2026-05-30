Ukrainian Air Force drones also hit an oil base in Crimea

Ukraine carried out a massive and coordinated attack with long-range drones last night, mainly targeting Russian oil infrastructure and logistics chains, including on the occupied Crimean peninsula.

The strikes are part of a broader strategy by Kiev to impose a "logistics blockade" on Russian supply lines in southern Ukraine.

At around 03:20 local time, powerful explosions were heard in the city of Feodosia. Local Telegram channels and sources reported a burning oil facility in the city after a direct hit by Ukrainian drones.

As a result of the systematic attacks on transport corridors and fuel depots, the occupation governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozzhaev, announced that all types of gasoline had disappeared from gas stations, and diesel was in severely limited quantities.

Strict norms and restrictions on fuel sales have been introduced at 148 stations on the peninsula.

The drone strikes have severely restricted traffic on the key land route from Russia through the occupied territories to Crimea, which served as a main supply artery.