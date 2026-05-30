New Jersey police use tear gas against protesters near migrant detention center

Police use tear gas against protesters near a migrant detention center in Newark, New Jersey.

As of 10:15 p.m. local time, dozens of demonstrators had gathered there. They were protesting the harsh treatment of detainees. Clashes soon broke out with police, who used tear gas to disperse the protesters, witnesses at the scene reported.

Activists are preparing for extended protests. They have set up a tent camp near the center. Many of them are wearing masks and umbrellas and carrying first-aid kits to protect themselves from pepper spray.

Protests near the institution have been ongoing for several days. Security forces have repeatedly used force to disperse demonstrators.

Nearly 300 detained migrants have gone on a hunger strike over "inhumane conditions", spoiled food and lack of medical care. Protesters outside have tried to physically block federal entrances and vehicles. They have demanded that agents prove they are not transporting migrants for deportation. Among those affected by the pepper spray was U.S. Senator Andy Kim. He was there to support the demonstrators and demand an inspection of the center.

Activists share stories from relatives inside the building. According to them, the administration is using violence and refusing treatment to vulnerable groups. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) categorically denies the existence of a hunger strike or poor conditions. It called the protesters "agitators" and announced that the detainees are provided with food, clothing and medical care.

The president himself commented on the topic during a cabinet meeting. He described Delaney Hall as a "good base" and accused the protesters of being paid for their participation.

The New Jersey State Police have stepped in to take control of the situation at the governor's behest. Law enforcement has set up "safe protest zones" outside the fences to separate ICE opponents and supporters and defuse tensions.