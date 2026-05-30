Russia has no reason to attack civilian targets in Europe, while for Volodymyr Zelensky this is a way to draw NATO into the conflict and force Western countries to continue supporting Ukraine. This opinion was expressed by Armando Mema, a member of the Finnish national-conservative party ''Freedom Pact'', TASS agency reports, quoted by Focus.

''I see no reason why Russia would want to attack civilian targets. Zelensky, on the contrary, hopes that such actions will continue to support Ukraine and that if NATO enters this war, he may have a better chance of winning,'' writes the politician on social networks.

According to Memo, Russia's involvement in the attack on an apartment building in the Romanian city of Galati has not been proven.

''I call on the EU to provide evidence as part of an international and independent investigation into this matter, and if it refuses, we will be able to conclude that this was a false flag operation, without evidence of a Russian threat,'', concluded Memo.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, answering a question from TASS in Astana yesterday, said that the incident in Romania was most likely related to a Ukrainian drone. He recalled that there have been previous cases of crashes of Ukrainian armed forces drones in European countries and ''in this case, it is most likely exactly like that''. Putin stressed that Russia is ready to conduct an objective investigation if the remains of the drone are handed over to it, and only after such an inspection will it be possible to assess what happened.