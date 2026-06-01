The issue of gasoline shortages in Crimea is on the agenda and work is being done to resolve the problem. This was stated today by the spokesman for the Russian President Dmitry Peskov, Vedomosti reports.

''All levels of government are working to resolve these problems'', he emphasized.

We recall that since May 30, due to the shortage in the region, restrictions have been introduced. Priority sales of AI-95 gasoline for municipal and social transport have been introduced in Crimea, as well as rationing with unlimited quantities. A restriction on retail sales of AI-92 gasoline has also been introduced: no more than 20 litres per vehicle. Refueling with gasoline in cans is prohibited.

Similar restrictive measures were already introduced in Crimea and Sevastopol in 2025. They were in force at 270 gas stations throughout the peninsula. The restrictions were lifted on October 26, 2025.