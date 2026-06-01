New Ukrainian attacks on key Russian energy infrastructure

Kiev has stepped up its attacks on Russian energy facilities in recent months amid a lack of progress in peace talks to end the war in Ukraine. Reuters offers a summary of the Ukrainian attacks, presented in chronological order and their results, writes BTA.

Yaroslavl

Ukrainian forces attacked a Russian oil refinery in Yaroslavl, about 700km from the Ukrainian border on May 25, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

The refinery has an oil processing capacity of 15 million metric tons per year – about 300,000 barrels per day.

Syzran

Ukrainian drones have struck a Russian oil refinery in Syzran, owned by “Rosneft“ (Rosneft) in the Samara region, the Ukrainian military and President Zelensky said on May 21.

The refinery has been shut down after the attack damaged a primary processing plant, two industry sources said. Oil refining was also halted after a drone attack on April 18.

The refinery has a processing capacity of 8.5 million tons per year, or 170,000 barrels per day. In 2024, it processed 4.3 million tons of crude oil into 800,000 tons of gasoline, 1.5 million tons of diesel and 700,000 tons of fuel oil, according to industry sources.

Tuapse

Ukraine struck a Russian oil refinery in the Black Sea port of Tuapse on May 27, the Ukrainian army's General Staff said in a statement.

A drone attack caused a large fire at the oil terminal on April 28, officials said. The attack shut down the facility, which exports most of its output. Its capacity is about 12 million tons per year, or 240,000 barrels per day, and it produces naphtha, diesel, fuel oil and vacuum gas oil.

Norsi

The Ukrainian army struck an oil terminal near Kstovo in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region, damaging the primary processing plant, according to information from the Ukrainian General Staff on May 20.

The fourth-largest oil refinery, Norsi, owned by Lukoil, stopped operations after drone attacks on April 5, according to industry sources. Norsi is the second-largest gasoline producer – can process 16 million tons of oil annually, or about 320,000 barrels per day.

Moscow

The Moscow oil refinery has halted oil processing after a Ukrainian drone attack, two industry sources said on May 19.

12 people were injured in the attack, but the refinery's technological facilities were not damaged, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on May 17.

The facility in the southeastern Kapotnya district of the capital is one of the most compact refineries in the country – annual capacity is about 11 million tons of oil.

Ryazan

Russia's Ryazan oil refinery, which accounts for almost 5 percent of the country's total refining capacity, has shut down operations following a Ukrainian drone attack, two sources said on May 19. The refinery processed 13.1 million metric tons of crude oil in 2024, producing 2.2 million tons of gasoline, 3.4 million tons of diesel and 4.3 million tons of fuel oil, they said.

Astrakhan

Debris from a drone attack caused a fire on May 13 at a gas processing plant in the southern Astrakhan region, the local governor said.

The plant has an annual capacity of 12 billion cubic meters of gas and 3 million tons of stable gas condensate. The facility produces gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas.

Perm

Russia's Perm oil refinery has been shut down after a Ukrainian drone strike on May 7. The strike caused a fire and damaged equipment, two industry sources said.

In 2024, the refinery processed 12.6 million metric tons of oil - about 250,000 barrels per day. It produced 2 million tons of gasoline, 5.3 million tons of diesel, 700,000 tons of coke and 200,000 tons of fuel oil.

Novokuybyshevsk

Primary oil processing has been suspended at the Russian refinery run by “Rosneft“ in Novokuybyshevsk on April 18 following a Ukrainian drone attack, two sources said.

In 2024, the terminal processed 5.74 million metric tons of crude oil, 1.1 million tons of gasoline, 1.64 million tons of diesel fuel and 1.27 million tons of fuel oil, according to industry sources.

Ufa

The Ukrainian military confirmed that it had carried out a strike on the Russian oil refinery “Bashneft-Novoil“ (Bashneft-Novoil) about 1,400 km from the Russian-Ukrainian border on April 2.

The facility can process over 7 million tons of oil per year.

Kirishi

The Kirishi oil refinery ceased operations in late March following a Ukrainian drone attack.

Last year, Kirishi produced 2 million tons of gasoline, 7.1 million tons of diesel, 6.1 million tons of fuel oil and 600,000 tons of bitumen.

Ust-Luga

Energy company Novatek has suspended gas condensate processing and loading of oil for export at its Ust-Luga industrial complex after Ukrainian drone attacks caused a fire, three sources familiar with the energy market said.

The Ust-Luga facility has three processing plants, each with a capacity of 3 million tons per year, that process stable gas condensate into light and heavy naphtha, jet fuel, marine fuel and gas oil. By 2025, the complex has processed 8 million tons of gas condensate.

Ports and tankers

A fire broke out in the southern Russian port of Temryuk after a Ukrainian drone attack, Krasnodar regional authorities said on May 29.

Fuel storage facilities caught fire after a Ukrainian drone attack in Russia's Yaroslavl region on May 29, Governor Mikhail Evraev said.

Ukraine has also attacked Russian ports on the Baltic and Black Seas, including the port of Primorsk, oil tankers and warships on May 3.

A fire broke out at a “Transneft“ oil transfer station (Transneft), which supplies crude oil to Russia’s largest export terminal in the Baltic port of Primorsk, after a Ukrainian drone attack on April 23, two sources said.

Ukrainian drones struck oil pumping and shipping facilities in Russia’s Samara region on April 21, a representative of Ukraine’s Security Service said.

Ukrainian drones caused a fire at Russia’s Sheskharis oil terminal in early April.

Primorsk, one of Russia’s largest export hubs, can process 1 million barrels a day. In March, the city lost at least 40 percent of its storage facilities in a Ukrainian drone attack.