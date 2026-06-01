Urgent! Russia to halt jet fuel exports until end of November

The Russian government has banned the export of jet fuel until November 30, the Kremlin said, as Ukrainian strikes on Russian refineries and other energy infrastructure continue, Reuters reported.

Russia exports jet fuel mainly by rail to Central Asia, including Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

A Russian government statement explained that the decision to halt exports was aimed at ensuring stability in the domestic fuel market.

A similar measure is already in place for gasoline exports. Russia has not yet taken action on diesel, but Interfax recently reported announced that measures in this regard are being considered.

Diesel production in the country fell by 10% in April and by another 10% in May. Ukrainian drone attacks on refineries are forcing some of them to reduce their volume of activity or stop work. At the same time, diesel fuel exports have increased.