Because of the attacks on Lebanon! Tehran suspends the exchange of messages with the US

The Iranian Tasnim News Agency reported today that Iran's negotiating team is suspending the exchange of messages with the US through intermediaries because of the Israeli attacks on Lebanon, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

According to the media, there will be no negotiations until Iranian demands for an end to Israeli operations in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip are met.

The Resistance Front and Iran have decided that they will work to completely block the Strait of Hormuz and activate other fronts, including the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, Tasnim added.