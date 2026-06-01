Donald Trump: I have no information that Tehran has terminated negotiations with us

US President Donald Trump said that he had not heard from the Iranian side that Tehran had terminated negotiations with Washington, but added that there was nothing wrong with silence and that he would continue to wait, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

"To be honest, I think we talked too much. I think it would be a very good thing to be silent and that could go on for a long time", Trump said in an interview with the American television "NBC News".

"This does not mean that we are going to go into action and start dropping bombs everywhere... We are just going to be silent. We will keep the blockade going," the US leader continued.

"I think I can wait as long as they want. They are losing a fortune," Trump concluded.

Iran's state news agency Tasnim reported earlier that Iran was suspending communications with the United States through intermediaries after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered his forces to continue their offensive in Lebanon. The move has complicated diplomatic efforts to end the war between Washington and Tehran.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by phone with US President Donald Trump on Monday, Israeli media reported, without providing further details, Reuters reported.

Israeli newspaper “Jerusalem Post“ notes that the two appeared to have discussed the possibility of a ceasefire between Israel and the Lebanese Shiite group “Hezbollah“. According to the newspaper, this was communicated to the United States from Beirut.

Trump said shortly after his phone call with Netanyahu that Israel would not send troops to Beirut for the time being, Reuters reported.

Lebanon, under pressure from Washington, is now holding direct talks with Israel.